Morris Co. appoints new health officer following resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Morris Co. has a new health officer on the job following the resignation of a local doctor who previously held the position.

According to a statement from Morris County, Morris Co. Commissioners appointed Candra Good during a special meeting Friday. She will serve in consultation with Dr. Melanie Byram, a family practice physician at Morris Co. Hospital and MCH Medical Clinic.

Dr. Daniel Frese resigned as health officer Jan. 11, according to the county’s statement.

“Morris County would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for Dr. Daniel Frese and his service as Morris County Health Officer,” the county’s statement reads.

KVOE Radio reports it is not known if Frese’s decision was connected to Morris Co.’s decision earlier this month to end the county’s mask mandate. The requirement had been in place August.

KVEO reports Frese is also a family practice physician at Morris County Hospital and MCH Medical Clinic. He continues in those positions.

In postings on its Facebook page, Morris Co. Health Dept. has encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks in public settings, wash hands, maintain six-foot social distancing, and stay home if sick or symptomatic.

Morris Co. Health Dept. posted Wednesday that the county had 152 active cases, with 133 new cases identified in the week prior. The county has had 1,230 cases and 23 deaths since the pandemic began. The health department also shows Morris Co. with a 53 percent vaccination rate.

