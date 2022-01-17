Monday forecast: A mild start to the week, changes coming by mid-week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story this week will be dry conditions so it’s all going to be about the temperatures and cloud cover that will be fine-tuned on a daily basis. Unseasonably mild to begin the week before unseasonably cold air moves back in Wednesday through Friday.

Cloud cover and snowpack will continue to have an impact on highs especially today and tomorrow. Patchy fog is possible this morning with increasing clouds tomorrow. Regardless, highs will be above the average high of 40° this time of year with mid 40s to upper 50s to begin the week.

A strong cold front pushes through Tuesday night and once we get below freezing, most spots don’t get back above freezing until Saturday. A few lucky spots may reach 32° on Friday but many spots stay in the low 30s. The cold airmass will also usher in wind chills below zero especially Wednesday night and Thursday night. As of now don’t think it’ll be colder than -10° but this will be monitored.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Patchy freezing fog this morning otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s from east to west. Winds W/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low 50s east with mid-upper 50s west. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

A strong cold front Tuesday night leaves us with lows in the upper teens to around 20° which is near seasonal for a morning temperature this time of year but it’s not expected to warm-up that much for Wednesday and with gusts around 25 mph, wind chills will likely be around 10° which would be a 40-45° drop in temperatures from Tuesday.

It’ll be even colder Thursday despite less wind, wind chills won’t be that much warmer than Wednesday. A warm-up is expected Friday through the weekend with uncertainty on temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Taking Action:

Use caution this morning: Patchy freezing fog is possible which means IF fog does develop there will be slick spots on the roads including bridges and overpasses.

Enjoy the mild weather today and tomorrow because starting Tuesday night, the rest of the work week will likely be below freezing.



