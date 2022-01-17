Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Martin Luther King Day! If you are looking for something special to do today to honor the day, there are several events happening around town. Both in-person and virtual events are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The first celebration is Monday at 10am being hosted by Living the Dream, Inc where they will recognize and award winners in their annual MLK Student Art, Essay and Poetry competitions. Awards will be given to the top three winner and the event will be held through a virtual presentation.

Later on, the Governor’s Annual MLK Celebration Program will host a virtual presentation partnering with the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. The key note speaker of the celebration is Lawrence School District superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis. Dr. Lewis is also a member of the KAAAC and the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. Governor Laura Kelly will provide remarks and commissioners will highlight the work of several Kansas organizations that are committed to promoting Dr. King’s legacy. The event will be live streamed on the KAAAC Facebook page at noon Monday.

Another virtual program hosted by the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice begins at 7pm Monday evening and is in partnership with Living the Dream Inc., The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Park Service in Atlanta, Georgia and the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site. This will be the 29th Annual MLK Community-Wide Birthday Celebration. The guest speaker is civil rights and political activist Mr. Alvin Brooks from Kansas City. The event can be streamed on GV Hot 97′s YouTube channel.

Aside from presentations, Harvesters is looking for volunteers to fill 2-hour time slots as part of their Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. This too is in partnership with Living the Dream, Inc. and volunteers are needed to help pack food for children, families and seniors. Volunteers are asked to wear a mask must be at least 18 years of age. To register as a volunteer, go to the Harvesters volunteer page.

If you are unable to make any of the events today, Harvesters is continuing their MLK Day of Service campaign with opportunities to serve on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Volunteers again are needed to help pack food for children, families and seniors in need.

