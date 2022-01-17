Advertisement

KU’s Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against West Virginia guard Taz Sherman...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU senior guard Ochai Agbaji has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season.

In two wins last week, Agbaji put up 22 points against No. 15 Iowa State and 20 against West Virginia. He hit four threes in both games and shot 50% from beyond the arc.

The Kansas City, Missouri-native is currently ranked 13th across NCAA Division I in scoring with 20.6 points per game.

No. 7 KU will take on Oklahoma in Norman at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
FILE
Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients
FILE
One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station

Latest News

Emporia State coach Craig Doty talks to his players during the first half of an exhibition NCAA...
ESU’s Doty, Buchanan earn honors as Hornets roll to seven-straight wins
The Chiefs are moving on in the playoffs and more.
Morning Sports
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates with teammate quarterback...
Mahomes leads Chiefs to 42-21 wild-card romp over Steelers
KU women’s hoops falls to No. 14 Baylor in final minute
KU women’s hoops falls to No. 14 Baylor in final minute