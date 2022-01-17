KU’s Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU senior guard Ochai Agbaji has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season.

In two wins last week, Agbaji put up 22 points against No. 15 Iowa State and 20 against West Virginia. He hit four threes in both games and shot 50% from beyond the arc.

The Kansas City, Missouri-native is currently ranked 13th across NCAA Division I in scoring with 20.6 points per game.

No. 7 KU will take on Oklahoma in Norman at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

