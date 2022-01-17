Advertisement

KU women’s hoops falls to No. 14 Baylor in final minute

KU women’s hoops falls to No. 14 Baylor in final minute
KU women’s hoops falls to No. 14 Baylor in final minute(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball’s bid for a second-straight top-15 win fell just short Sunday, as the Jayhawks gave up a four-point lead in the final minute to No. 14 Baylor.

An Aniya Thomas free throw gave Kansas a four-point lead with 25 seconds left. Baylor’s Ja’Mee hit a three-pointer with 12 seconds left to bring the Bears within a point, 79-78.

KU turned the ball over on the ensuing sideline inbounds play, then immediately fouled. The Bears went 4-4 from the free throw line in the final four seconds, and the Jayhawks couldn’t get two shots to go — a go-ahead look with 2 seconds left, and a tying look at the buzzer — giving the Bears the 82-79 win.

”I thought it was a great game. We didn’t obviously come out on the side that we wanted,” KU head coach Brandon Schneider said. “A lot of good players out there that made big-time plays. I couldn’t be happier with the fan support we got today and really grateful for the students.”

Three Jayhawks finished with 20+ points: Holly Kersgeiter (23), Ioanna Chatzileonti (20) and Zakiyah Franklin (20).

Sarah Andrews paced the Bears with 25 points while shooting 7-10 from beyond the arc.

Up next, KU will take on No. 25 Kansas State for the Manhattan edition of the Sunflower Showdown Wednesday.

“You can’t let a very disappointing outcome today turn into a second loss on Wednesday,” Schneider said. “You gotta walk out of here with your shoulders back and your chin up and feel good about how we played, and learn from and correct our mistakes.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
FILE
One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station
How are the roads? Check here

Latest News

Sonya Doubledee, Donna Jalosjos, Jiyoon Park, and Zach “Mad Dog” Willingham take home the...
Congratulations to WRHS debate team, returning home as State Champions
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) reacts after being fouled on a shot in the first half of an...
No. 9 Kansas uses big 2nd half to stuff West Virginia, 85-59
Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) scores against Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2)...
Kansas State closes out No. 19 Texas Tech late for 62-51 win