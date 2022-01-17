KU women’s hoops falls to No. 14 Baylor in final minute

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball’s bid for a second-straight top-15 win fell just short Sunday, as the Jayhawks gave up a four-point lead in the final minute to No. 14 Baylor.

An Aniya Thomas free throw gave Kansas a four-point lead with 25 seconds left. Baylor’s Ja’Mee hit a three-pointer with 12 seconds left to bring the Bears within a point, 79-78.

KU turned the ball over on the ensuing sideline inbounds play, then immediately fouled. The Bears went 4-4 from the free throw line in the final four seconds, and the Jayhawks couldn’t get two shots to go — a go-ahead look with 2 seconds left, and a tying look at the buzzer — giving the Bears the 82-79 win.

”I thought it was a great game. We didn’t obviously come out on the side that we wanted,” KU head coach Brandon Schneider said. “A lot of good players out there that made big-time plays. I couldn’t be happier with the fan support we got today and really grateful for the students.”

Three Jayhawks finished with 20+ points: Holly Kersgeiter (23), Ioanna Chatzileonti (20) and Zakiyah Franklin (20).

Sarah Andrews paced the Bears with 25 points while shooting 7-10 from beyond the arc.

Up next, KU will take on No. 25 Kansas State for the Manhattan edition of the Sunflower Showdown Wednesday.

“You can’t let a very disappointing outcome today turn into a second loss on Wednesday,” Schneider said. “You gotta walk out of here with your shoulders back and your chin up and feel good about how we played, and learn from and correct our mistakes.”

Fresh off a huge OT road upset over #13 Texas, #KUWBB is back in action today hosting #14 Baylor.



Jayhawks lead 9-8 at the first media. Holly Kersgieter with 5 early for KU. pic.twitter.com/1WQEO5YhHT — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) January 16, 2022

KU can’t get a shot off, and #14 Baylor will take this one 82-79. #KUWBB pic.twitter.com/vgjfNRXRO7 — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) January 16, 2022

