Advertisement

K-State holds MLK observance week Jan. 22 - 27

Statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Kansas State University Campus. Courtesy KSU
Statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Kansas State University Campus. Courtesy KSU(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the Kansas State University on January 19, 1968, 53 years ago. K-State has decided to honor his visit with a week long MLK observance with several events happening on campus.

The university will kick off the week with a Day Service on Saturday, January 22 where students, alumni and city resident volunteers will help serve on projects across Manhattan. Those interested in signing up can do so here.

The observance week picks up again on Monday, January 24 with the 18th Annual Diversity Student Leader Reception. The topics of the reception will focus heavily on the Civil Rights Movement and Dr. King’s dream. The guest speaker for the event is Dave Baker, director at the Douglas Center. The event will be held virtually from 5:30-7pm.

A virtual Presidential Awards for Diversity ceremony being presented by Commerce Bank and the W.T. Kemper Foundation will take place on Tuesday from 3:30-5pm. Those receiving an award will have had to have advanced diversity at K-State, contributed to the success of underrepresented groups at K-State and promote inclusive excellence.

The 8th Annual Civil Rights Teach in is scheduled for Wednesday, January 26 and is presented by the College of Arts and Sciences and hopes to start a conversation about diversity, inclusion and equity across campus.

An MLK Presidential lecture will be given on Friday the 27th given by Adrian Miller, an award winning author and culinary historian. This too is a virtual event and is held from 11:30am-1:30pm. Two other virtual events are being held Friday as well as a movie showing in the student union Big 12 Room from 6-8:30pm. The virtual events beforehand are Celebrating Local Black Entrepreneurs and Let’s Talk Art: Considering the Dance Film “Martin” by Gordon Parks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
FILE
Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients
FILE
One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events
A fire on Monday morning produced heavy black smoke that drifted east from the area of the N.W....
Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
Emporia Unified School District 253 is holding a used tech sale starting at 11 a.m. Monday at...
Emporia school district to hold used tech sale on Monday