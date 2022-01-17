K-State holds MLK observance week Jan. 22 - 27

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the Kansas State University on January 19, 1968, 53 years ago. K-State has decided to honor his visit with a week long MLK observance with several events happening on campus.

The university will kick off the week with a Day Service on Saturday, January 22 where students, alumni and city resident volunteers will help serve on projects across Manhattan. Those interested in signing up can do so here.

The observance week picks up again on Monday, January 24 with the 18th Annual Diversity Student Leader Reception. The topics of the reception will focus heavily on the Civil Rights Movement and Dr. King’s dream. The guest speaker for the event is Dave Baker, director at the Douglas Center. The event will be held virtually from 5:30-7pm.

A virtual Presidential Awards for Diversity ceremony being presented by Commerce Bank and the W.T. Kemper Foundation will take place on Tuesday from 3:30-5pm. Those receiving an award will have had to have advanced diversity at K-State, contributed to the success of underrepresented groups at K-State and promote inclusive excellence.

The 8th Annual Civil Rights Teach in is scheduled for Wednesday, January 26 and is presented by the College of Arts and Sciences and hopes to start a conversation about diversity, inclusion and equity across campus.

An MLK Presidential lecture will be given on Friday the 27th given by Adrian Miller, an award winning author and culinary historian. This too is a virtual event and is held from 11:30am-1:30pm. Two other virtual events are being held Friday as well as a movie showing in the student union Big 12 Room from 6-8:30pm. The virtual events beforehand are Celebrating Local Black Entrepreneurs and Let’s Talk Art: Considering the Dance Film “Martin” by Gordon Parks.

