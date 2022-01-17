Advertisement

Guns, ammo, drugs seized in Emporia bust

(KVOE Radio)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities seized guns and drugs in a bust that landed three Emporia residents behind bars.

Emporia Police say some reported a suspicious odor coming from 501 Neosho St. Apt. 1 just after 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

EPD says responding officers noticed a smell of marijuana, and applied for a search warrant. They say the search turned up three handguns, ammunition, two ballistic vest, digital scales, 24 grams of marijuana, .9 grams of cocaine, 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine, and more than $2500 cash.

Officers arrested Jason Smith, 46; Amanda Sibert, 27; and Chasity Stark, 42. All three were booked into the Lyon Co. Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
FILE
Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients
FILE
One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station

Latest News

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against West Virginia guard Taz Sherman...
KU’s Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week
Emporia State coach Craig Doty talks to his players during the first half of an exhibition NCAA...
ESU’s Doty, Buchanan earn honors as Hornets roll to seven-straight wins
Morris Co. Health Dept.
Morris Co. appoints new health officer following resignation
USD 345 Elementary students will soon have early release every Friday, to give teachers...
USD 345 will discontinue contact tracing due to rising cases