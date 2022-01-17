Guns, ammo, drugs seized in Emporia bust

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities seized guns and drugs in a bust that landed three Emporia residents behind bars.

Emporia Police say some reported a suspicious odor coming from 501 Neosho St. Apt. 1 just after 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

EPD says responding officers noticed a smell of marijuana, and applied for a search warrant. They say the search turned up three handguns, ammunition, two ballistic vest, digital scales, 24 grams of marijuana, .9 grams of cocaine, 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine, and more than $2500 cash.

Officers arrested Jason Smith, 46; Amanda Sibert, 27; and Chasity Stark, 42. All three were booked into the Lyon Co. Jail.

