Advertisement

ESU’s Doty, Buchanan earn honors as Hornets roll to seven-straight wins

Emporia State coach Craig Doty talks to his players during the first half of an exhibition NCAA...
Emporia State coach Craig Doty talks to his players during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riding their longest winning streak in 15 years, Emporia State head coach Craig Doty and senior Tray Buchanan each picked up individual honors Monday.

Buchanan was named the MIAA Player of the Week for the second-straight week and fourth time this season. He is the first Hornet to earn four honors of its kind from the MIAA in school history.

The Rock Island, Illinois-native currently leads all Division II scorers with 27.8 points per game. He’s also dishing out 3.5 assists while shooting 51.1% from the field.

Doty earned honors as HoopDirt.com’s National Division II Coach of the Week.

The Hornets are 14-3 on the year and 9-2 in the MIAA. Doty and company will wrap up a three-game road trip Saturday at Washburn. The Turnpike Tussle is set to tip off at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
FILE
Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients
FILE
One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station

Latest News

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against West Virginia guard Taz Sherman...
KU’s Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week
The Chiefs are moving on in the playoffs and more.
Morning Sports
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates with teammate quarterback...
Mahomes leads Chiefs to 42-21 wild-card romp over Steelers
KU women’s hoops falls to No. 14 Baylor in final minute
KU women’s hoops falls to No. 14 Baylor in final minute