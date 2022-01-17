ESU’s Doty, Buchanan earn honors as Hornets roll to seven-straight wins
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riding their longest winning streak in 15 years, Emporia State head coach Craig Doty and senior Tray Buchanan each picked up individual honors Monday.
Buchanan was named the MIAA Player of the Week for the second-straight week and fourth time this season. He is the first Hornet to earn four honors of its kind from the MIAA in school history.
The Rock Island, Illinois-native currently leads all Division II scorers with 27.8 points per game. He’s also dishing out 3.5 assists while shooting 51.1% from the field.
Doty earned honors as HoopDirt.com’s National Division II Coach of the Week.
The Hornets are 14-3 on the year and 9-2 in the MIAA. Doty and company will wrap up a three-game road trip Saturday at Washburn. The Turnpike Tussle is set to tip off at 3:00 p.m.
