Emporia school district to hold used tech sale on Monday

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you missed out on those Black Friday tech bargains in late November, the Emporia Unified School District 253 has a deal for you.

Make that a lot of deals.

According to KVOE Radio, the district will hold a technology surplus community sale starting at 11 a.m. Monday at Emporia High School, 3302 W. 18th Ave.

Dell Chromebooks will be available for $30 with a variety of iPads ranging from $40 to $140.

The district will accept cash or check made out to USD 253.

The sale will be conducted as a drive-thru event because of COVID-19.

KVOE says items will be limited to one for each person in a vehicle.

Those coming to Monday’s sale event are asked to enter Emporia High School using the west entrance off Graphic Arts Road, south of the tennis courts.

Refunds will be available until 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Mary Herbert Education Center, 1700 W. 7th Ave.

For more information visit USD253.org or call the district office at 620-341-2200.

