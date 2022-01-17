Advertisement

Chiefs blow out Steelers, move on to Divisional Round

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts on the field before an NFL wild-card...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Patrick Mahomes threw for 404 yards and five touchdown passes en route to a dominant Wild Card Round win over the Steelers Sunday night, 42-21.

Kansas City will move to to the AFC Divisional Round. The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on WIBW.

Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle all scored in Sunday’s win. Pringle hauled in two touchdowns — one of them from Kelce, his first NFL TD pass — to mark his first-ever multi-touchdown playoff game. The K-State alum caught five passes for 37 yards.

The Chiefs last played Buffalo Oct. 10, falling 38-20 at home. These two teams met in last year’s AFC Championship game as well; Kansas City won 38-24 to advance to the Super Bowl.

