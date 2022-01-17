Advertisement

Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 landing below on Michillinda Ave., just south of Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena, Calif., late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.(AP Photo/James Carbone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
FILE
Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients
FILE
One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station

Latest News

Morris Co. Health Dept.
Morris Co. appoints new health officer following resignation
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
A rabbi taken hostage at a Texas synagogue this weekend is sharing how the hostage-taker talked...
Texas community reeling after synagogue standoff
Sotheby's to auction off rare 555.5-carat black diamond next month.
555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai from space
USD 345 Elementary students will soon have early release every Friday, to give teachers...
USD 345 will discontinue contact tracing due to rising cases