University of Kansas won’t share hazing report with police

By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas suspended two fraternities for hazing earlier this month, but officials don’t plan to share their investigation with police.

Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta were both suspended from campus for five years because of the incidents university officials found, which included assaults, sleep deprivation, forced workouts, destruction of pledges’ property, and retaliation for reporting the behavior to university officials.

KU spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the students who were hazing victims are free to pursue criminal charges, but university officials don’t want to trigger a criminal investigation that victims don’t want.

