Sunday forecast: Foggy this morning with gradual decrease in clouds later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some folks are waking up to fog this morning in East Kansas. The fog should clear out by about 9am this morning as a weak boundary moves through the area. The boundary should also move out some of the cloud cover as well.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 20s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures today will climb above freezing and may even reach the low 40s in some areas despite the snow cover. Being above freezing and having the sun come out today will go a long ways towards melting some of the snow cover from yesterday. Light south winds return tonight causing our lows to only get down to the lower 20s.

We begin the work week with highs in the 40s for Monday with sunny skies and light south winds. We break 50 on Tuesday with skies remaining sunny before a strong cold front arrives Tuesday night. The front will come through dry, but will bring strong north winds and much cooler temperatures beginning Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens throughout the day. We drop to the single digits Wednesday night and will struggle to make it out of the teens in the afternoon. Thursday night will be very cold with low temperatures near 0º and wind chills likely below 0 on Friday morning. This will be another spell of below freezing temperatures for potentially 60 hours before we might get above freezing Friday. If not, we could spend more than 80 hours below freezing.

Warm again then another long lasting blast of cold air (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While the Chiefs game is still expected to be dry Sunday night, depending how much snow falls Saturday will depend on how warm it’ll get. The more snow there is and how cold it gets Saturday night will depend on how warm it gets Sunday. 30s are likely, just a matter of if it’s closer to the low 30s or upper 30s which means prepare for 20s during the game. Winds should be 10 mph or less Sunday into Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.