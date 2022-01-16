Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local high school basketball game ended Friday night with a physical altercation that involved players, coaches, and parents.

Several parents of Shawnee Heights varsity boys basketball players says their kids were attacked by members of the Turner High School basketball team outside of the locker room after Friday’s game.

They say the fight grew larger, eventually involving Turner parents and students.

They say when Shawnee Heights coaches attempted to break up the altercation, they were also attacked.

One parent said she has no idea what led to the altercation, saying that the game was fair and both teams showed sportsmanship throughout.

In a statement to 13 NEWS, Turner High Principal, Dr. Alan Penrose said that students from both sides were involved in the incident, as well as members from the crowd.

“We are reviewing video to identify all involved,” said Dr. Penrose. “THS students who participated in the incident will face consequences outlined in our Code of Conduct and community members who became involved will not be allowed on (school) property in the future.”

13 NEWS reached out to Shawnee Heights for a statement regarding the situation but they declined to do so.

Shawnee Heights High School sent a letter to parents addressing the situation, advising them to encourage their students to not post about the incident on social media to avoid further escalation.

Both Shawnee Heights and Turner High School says they are working together to learn more about the incident.

