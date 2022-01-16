Patchy fog possible Monday morning then we warm up for the holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lots and lots of snow was melted today with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 30s and low 40s in East Kansas and reaching the upper 40s and even low 50s in Central Kansas today. Low temperatures tonight will be about average in the low 20s so expect a few slick spots on thr roadways Monday morning. There is also a chance for patchy fog to develop overnight in to Monday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 20s. Patchy fog possible in the east. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday and it should be fairly nice with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with some 50s towards Central Kansas. Skies will remain sunny and winds will stay light from the southwest. We continue warming with Tuesday being the warmest day on 8-day forecast with highs in the low to mid 50s area wide. We do a complete one-eighty though with a cold front swiping through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens throughout the day. We drop to the single digits Wednesday night and will struggle to make it out of the teens in the afternoon. Thursday night will be very cold with low temperatures near 0º and wind chills likely below 0 on Friday morning. This will be yet another extended period of below freezing temperatures. We may be below freezing through Saturday morning which would be over 84 hours!

Some models indicate that there could be some light snow flurries on Friday, however confidence is low and therefore have decided to keep those chances out of the forecast. We are on track to see average weather next weekend.

Be mindful of the roads tonight as any moisture leftover from snow melt will refreeze tonight. B eon the lookout for slick spots.

