Advertisement

Law enforcement returns back to normal accident reporting

The city of Topeka and Shawnee county returns back to normal accident reporting as of Sunday...
The city of Topeka and Shawnee county returns back to normal accident reporting as of Sunday afternoon.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The city of Topeka and Shawnee county returns back to normal accident reporting as of Sunday afternoon.

The Topeka Police Department has returned to normal accident reporting, and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says is no longer in Phase III Accident Reporting as of 12:30 pm on January 16.

The cold weather over the weekend and subsequent high volume of calls had prompted the department to turn to its walk-in reporting phase.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced Sunday afternoon that the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is resuming normal accident reporting.

If you have had a reportable accident during the Phase III Accident Reporting you may come to the Sheriff’s Office or call our non-emergency phone number (785-251-2200) to have an available deputy sent to your location.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
FILE
One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station
How are the roads? Check here

Latest News

The University of Kansas suspended two fraternities for hazing earlier this month, but...
University of Kansas won’t share hazing report with police
RCPD at Midwest Dream Car Collection for 2022 Cars & Cops event
3rd annual Cars and Cops event highlights RCPD specialty vehicles
RCPD at Midwest Dream Car Collection for 2022 Cars & Cops event
The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents