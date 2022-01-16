Law enforcement returns back to normal accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The city of Topeka and Shawnee county returns back to normal accident reporting as of Sunday afternoon.

The Topeka Police Department has returned to normal accident reporting, and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says is no longer in Phase III Accident Reporting as of 12:30 pm on January 16.

The cold weather over the weekend and subsequent high volume of calls had prompted the department to turn to its walk-in reporting phase.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced Sunday afternoon that the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is resuming normal accident reporting.

If you have had a reportable accident during the Phase III Accident Reporting you may come to the Sheriff’s Office or call our non-emergency phone number (785-251-2200) to have an available deputy sent to your location.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.