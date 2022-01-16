Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka High star athlete Ky Thomas will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Thomas announced his decision on Twitter. He posted a video where Thomas is wearing a number 8 Kansas jersey. The post had a caption that read: “I’m coming home!! #RCJH.”

Thomas entered the transfer portal earlier this month after rushing for over 800 yards and 6 touchdowns with the University of Minnesota. He was named the Offensive Player of the Game in the Golden Gophers’ Bowl Game win.

In his illustrious career with the Trojans, he put up jaw-dropping stats. He finished with 7,703 rushing yards (2nd all-time in Kansas history) and 95 touchdowns (7th all-time in Kansas history). His senior season, he rushed for 3,009 yards and was named the 2019 Gatorade Athlete of the Year in Kansas. He was a four-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Kansas.

Kansas finished the previous season 2-10 in the first year of the Lance Leipold era. Thomas joins freshmen running back and Lawrence-native Devin Neal in the backfield. Neal ran for 707 yards and scored 9 total touchdowns in his rookie campaing.

