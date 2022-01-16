Advertisement

Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas

Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 15, 2022.(Kansas Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka High star athlete Ky Thomas will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Thomas announced his decision on Twitter. He posted a video where Thomas is wearing a number 8 Kansas jersey. The post had a caption that read: “I’m coming home!! #RCJH.”

Thomas entered the transfer portal earlier this month after rushing for over 800 yards and 6 touchdowns with the University of Minnesota. He was named the Offensive Player of the Game in the Golden Gophers’ Bowl Game win.

In his illustrious career with the Trojans, he put up jaw-dropping stats. He finished with 7,703 rushing yards (2nd all-time in Kansas history) and 95 touchdowns (7th all-time in Kansas history). His senior season, he rushed for 3,009 yards and was named the 2019 Gatorade Athlete of the Year in Kansas. He was a four-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Kansas.

Kansas finished the previous season 2-10 in the first year of the Lance Leipold era. Thomas joins freshmen running back and Lawrence-native Devin Neal in the backfield. Neal ran for 707 yards and scored 9 total touchdowns in his rookie campaing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
6th & SW Lincoln
TPD releases name of victim in ongoing homicide investigation
Piles of toxic waste are stacked at the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead, Nebraska.
Nebraska company attempts to unload toxic waste on Kansas farmer
Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1 million was...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

Latest News

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) reacts after being fouled on a shot in the first half of an...
No. 9 Kansas uses big 2nd half to stuff West Virginia, 85-59
Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) scores against Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2)...
Kansas State closes out No. 19 Texas Tech late for 62-51 win
Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Kyle Hinton (68) in action during the second half of an NFL...
Former Ichabod Kyle Hinton signs contract with Vikings
IX at 50: Cheryl Burnett excels from KU playing career to Final Four coach
IX At 50: Cheryl Burnett excels from KU playing career to Final Four coach