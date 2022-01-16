Advertisement

Congratulations to WRHS debate team, returning home as State Champions

Sonya Doubledee, Donna Jalosjos, Jiyoon Park, and Zach “Mad Dog” Willingham take home the...
Sonya Doubledee, Donna Jalosjos, Jiyoon Park, and Zach “Mad Dog” Willingham take home the Debate State Championship at Washburn Rural High School over the weekend.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congratulations to the Washburn Rural High School debate team on capturing the State Debate Championship win.

Washburn Rural is the KSHSAA 6A State Debate Champions!

The four-speaker team of Sonya Doubledee, Donna Jalosjos, Jiyoon Park, and Zach “Mad Dog” Willingham took home the State Championship at Washburn Rural High School over the weekend.

This is their second straight state championship and WRHS 6th state debate championship win in a row!

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
FILE
One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station
How are the roads? Check here

Latest News

13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
The University of Kansas suspended two fraternities for hazing earlier this month, but...
University of Kansas won’t share hazing report with police
The city of Topeka and Shawnee county returns back to normal accident reporting as of Sunday...
Law enforcement returns back to normal accident reporting
RCPD at Midwest Dream Car Collection for 2022 Cars & Cops event
3rd annual Cars and Cops event highlights RCPD specialty vehicles