Congratulations to WRHS debate team, returning home as State Champions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congratulations to the Washburn Rural High School debate team on capturing the State Debate Championship win.

Washburn Rural is the KSHSAA 6A State Debate Champions!

The four-speaker team of Sonya Doubledee, Donna Jalosjos, Jiyoon Park, and Zach “Mad Dog” Willingham took home the State Championship at Washburn Rural High School over the weekend.

This is their second straight state championship and WRHS 6th state debate championship win in a row!

