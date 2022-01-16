Advertisement

3rd annual Cars and Cops event highlights RCPD specialty vehicles

By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Midwest Dream Car Collection hosted Riley County Police Department for the 3rd annual Cars and Cops event.

Members of the Riley County Police Department were on-hand to answer questions about the K-9 Monster, along with the Drone and Bearcat vehicles.

Community Members had the opportunity to climb through the Bearcat to explore the vehicle and ask questions to better understand how the vehicle is used.

Sponsoring Saturday’s event was locally owned emergency vehicle upfitting company, Specialty Vehicle Source, which partners with Riley Count Police Department to supply them with equipment for the vehicles.

“I’m a fan of law enforcement, obviously, involved a lot in their vehicles, so it just made a lot of sense, and it’s kind of cool to be on the other side of the event.” Specialty Vehicle Source owner, Brian Wyatt says.

“Any time we get a chance to work with community partners, whether its government, other not-for-profits, education, it’s everything about the job we do. There’s nothing better in my job than getting to partner with people who give so much to the community.” Midwest Dream Car Collection Executive Director, Chris Gergeni says.

Kids completed a ‘Who stole the car?’ investigative activity to win prizes during their exploration of the police vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
6th & SW Lincoln
TPD releases name of victim in ongoing homicide investigation
Piles of toxic waste are stacked at the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead, Nebraska.
Nebraska company attempts to unload toxic waste on Kansas farmer
Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1 million was...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

Latest News

RCPD at Midwest Dream Car Collection for 2022 Cars & Cops event
The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
Geary County Jail
COVID-19 outbreak occurs in the Geary County jail
Fire
4 people hospitalized after fire at Kansas house