3rd annual Cars and Cops event highlights RCPD specialty vehicles

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Midwest Dream Car Collection hosted Riley County Police Department for the 3rd annual Cars and Cops event.

Members of the Riley County Police Department were on-hand to answer questions about the K-9 Monster, along with the Drone and Bearcat vehicles.

Community Members had the opportunity to climb through the Bearcat to explore the vehicle and ask questions to better understand how the vehicle is used.

Sponsoring Saturday’s event was locally owned emergency vehicle upfitting company, Specialty Vehicle Source, which partners with Riley Count Police Department to supply them with equipment for the vehicles.

“I’m a fan of law enforcement, obviously, involved a lot in their vehicles, so it just made a lot of sense, and it’s kind of cool to be on the other side of the event.” Specialty Vehicle Source owner, Brian Wyatt says.

“Any time we get a chance to work with community partners, whether its government, other not-for-profits, education, it’s everything about the job we do. There’s nothing better in my job than getting to partner with people who give so much to the community.” Midwest Dream Car Collection Executive Director, Chris Gergeni says.

Kids completed a ‘Who stole the car?’ investigative activity to win prizes during their exploration of the police vehicles.

