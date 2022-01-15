Troy Scroggins Award honors individual, organization for work fighting discrimination, prejudice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recipients of the 2021 Troy Scroggins Award have been honored for their work fighting discrimination and prejudice in the Capital City.

The City of Topeka says its Human Relations Commission has announced Washburn Law Dean Carla Pratt as the individual recipient of the 2021 Troy Scroggins Award and Omni Circle Group as the organization recipient.

The City said the awards are presented to deserving individuals and organizations for their work in furthering the THRC mission. It recognizes outstanding achievements in ameliorating discrimination and prejudice based on race, sex, creed, religion, color, national origin, age, ancestry, disability and sexual orientation, as well as advancing diversity in the city.

Topeka said the two award categories are Outstanding Individual Achievement and Outstanding Organizational Achievement.

“Dean Pratt’s scholarship and advocacy on race and the legal profession have served as a motivating factor for increasing diversity within Topeka, Washburn Law, and the Kansas legal community,” said Commissioner Nicholas Smith, Chair of the THRC. “Through Dean Pratt’s leadership, Washburn Law has implemented new programs to increase access to legal education for students of color, LGBTQ+ students, and students who are differently-abled, which continues its legacy as an exemplary institution becoming of Topeka.”

“Omni Circle Group has made strides at advancing multicultural and multigenerational opportunities for Topeka’s African American community,” said Smith. “Through its community development program, Omni Circle Group acts as an entrepreneurial incubator for minority-owned Topeka businesses. The organization continues to serve the community through its food programs, mentorship, mental health workshops, and providing school supplies to students.”

According to the City, Pratt is Dean at Washburn University School of Law. Previously, she served as the Nancy J. LaMont Faculty Scholar and Professor of Law at Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law. It said her scholarship is at the intersection of Constitutional Law, Federal Indian Law, Education Law and Race and American Law with an emphasis on understanding the role of identity in law and legal institutions.

From 2012 to 2018, the City said Pratt served as an Associate Justice for the Supreme court of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in Fort Yates, North Dakota.

The City said Michael Odupitan, CEO and President, started Omni Circle Group with a vision for change and a mission to unite and strengthen communities through personal and professional development. A former Washburn student, it said Odupitan returned to the Capital City to give back to the community he believes saved him.

In its three years, the City said Omni Circle Group has launched various support groups and workshops to help minorities with business success, improve community mental health, inspire youth through mentorship and community building, and developing a strong e-commerce community in Topeka.

The City said the THRC is a 9-member Board of Commissioners appointed by the Mayor with the consent of the city Council which conducts outreach and educational activities that promote justice and cultural understanding and improve relationships among the residents of Topeka.

The awards will be presented at the Jan. 18 City Council Meeting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.