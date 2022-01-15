Advertisement

TPD implements walk-in accident reporting as weather begins in Topeka

Topeka Police Dept. File Video
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it begins to rain in Topeka, police have implemented walk-in accident reporting.

The Topeka Police Department says it has implemented walk-in accident reporting for the City as it starts to rain and weather is projected to worsen throughout the night.

During the walk-in phase, TPD said officers will only respond and investigate accidents that include the following:

  • Injury, possible injury or death to any person
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
  • Hit-and-run incidents
  • Incidents where there is a disturbance between parties involved
  • Any hazardous material situation
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion
  • When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

TPD said all other drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the department at 785-368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.

