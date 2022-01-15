TPD implements walk-in accident reporting as weather begins in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it begins to rain in Topeka, police have implemented walk-in accident reporting.

The Topeka Police Department says it has implemented walk-in accident reporting for the City as it starts to rain and weather is projected to worsen throughout the night.

During the walk-in phase, TPD said officers will only respond and investigate accidents that include the following:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

TPD said all other drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the department at 785-368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.

