TPD arrests burglar in Central Topeka Friday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers take burglar into custody after the suspect was apprehended by the individual inside.

TPD says around 10:30 p.m. Friday they were called to a possible aggravated burglary in progress in the 1400 block of SW Fillmore.

The victim reported they did not know the person. The suspect, Wesley Wherrell, broke in and attacked the victim with a weapon. The report says the victim was able to subdue the suspect until police arrived.

63-year-old Wherrell was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Correction for one count of Aggravated Burglary, two counts of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Criminal Damage to property.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368- 9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

