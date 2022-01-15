Topeka teen strikes out chances of getting COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fifteen-year-old Mason Stadler is doing it all at Shawnee Heights High School.

“He made the bowling team this year and he is excited to be on the team and travel with the team. That is one of the sports he likes to do, he is been bowling since 4th or 5th grade maybe, he’s in Special Olympics a lot,” said father, Matt Stadler.

As Mason takes steps to knock down the pins in every frame, he’s also striking down his chance of getting COVID-19.

He recently rolled up his sleeve for a booster shot.

“I agree 100% because he has down syndrome and his immune system is lower so I would like to keep it up so he doesn’t have to go to the hospital or anything,” Stadler said.

Matt says when COVID-19 first entered the country, he and his wife were scared of the consequences it could have on Mason’s game and health. Due to the pandemic, he stepped away from the lanes and school.

Mason hopes his bravery inspires others to follow his lead to pocket the spread of the virus.

“I got my booster shot and I’m going to tell my friends they should get the booster shot, please,” said Mason.

“I recommend the high school students to get it, to try to not get the habit spread in the schools it’s not that bad, if he can get it done then I think any kid can get it done. It doesn’t hurt you one bit to keep it down in school, the sports can keep going on and all of the activities,” said Matt.

