Sunflower Music Festival aims to highlight African American classical artists at national historic site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 Sunflower Music Festival will host concerts to highlight African American classical artists at both Washburn University and the Brown v. Board Historic site with a national endowment grant.

Washburn University says its annual Sunflower Music Festival has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award for its “The Sunflower Musical and the African American Experience 2022.”

Washburn said the project will highlight the achievements of African Americans in classical music by presenting performers, soloists and composers of color, under the baton of esteemed African American conduct, Andre Raphel.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Sunflower Music Festival that help support the community’s creative economy,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. “Sunflower Music Festival in Topeka is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”

The University said the project is among 1,248 in the nation totaling $28.8 million that was chosen to get the first round of the fiscal year 2022 funding in the category.

Dr. David Woods, grant-writing chair of the Sunflower Music Festival Board of Directors said, “To be endorsed and funded by the National Endowment for the Arts with grant awards for three years in a row demonstrates the vitality and strength of the Sunflower Music Festival and its contribution to the cultural and aesthetic environment in the state of Kansas and in the capital city of Topeka. The 35th season of Sunflower will be one of the best in its history.”

Washburn said Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka in 1954 was a landmark Supreme Court case that unanimously ruled that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional. In 1992, it said Congress named the Monroe School in Topeka a National Historic Site.

The University said the Sunflower Music Festival will celebrate Black Music and Musicians at the 2022 Festival in coordination with the Brown v. Board site. Concerts will be offered at both Washburn University and the Historic site. the live concerns will also be streamed to a diverse online audience.

The festival will run from June 17 - 25, 2022.

All festival events are free and open to the public.

