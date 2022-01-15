Snow continues through mid-morning with gusty winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Early snow reports show 3-5″ of snow has fallen in and around Kansas City with 2″ reports coming in from eastern Kansas. The snow is still falling and these totals should be updated once things are all said and done this evening. The snow will continue to lightly fall through about noon Saturday before clearing out leaving behind cold air and cloudy skies.

Today: Overcast and snowy through midday. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and cold. Lows in the single digits an teens. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Roadways will be problematic through this morning, especially the untreated surfaces. Roads should gradually improve this afternoon as crews are able to continue working on them, but still take it slow on the roadways through Sunday morning. We should get above freezing Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s and mostly sunny skies. The temperatures and sun should aid in melting some snow, but then we freeze Sunday night which could create icy conditions on some roadways.

Winds are also quite gusty this morning and have created wind chills in the single digits. Wind chills this afternoon will struggle to break the teens. Winds should calm down by this evening into Sunday. Southwest winds return Sunday afternoon lasting through Tuesday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be better than this weekend with temperatures in the 40s and sunny skies with light southwest winds. The warm up continues into Tuesday where we may break 50º in the afternoon before a strong cold front pushes the warmth away and ushers i much colder air for Wednesday and Thursday.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Expect accumulating snowfall tonight into Saturday morning and plan accordingly for travel plans as the roadways will likely be snow covered Saturday morning. Your biggest step is to take it a little slower and to be mindful of other drivers while under these hazardous driving conditions. While the Chiefs game is still expected to be dry Sunday night, depending how much snow falls Saturday will depend on how warm it’ll get. The more snow there is and how cold it gets Saturday night will depend on how warm it gets Sunday. 30s are likely, just a matter of if it’s closer to the low 30s or upper 30s which means prepare for 20s during the game. Winds should be 10 mph or less Sunday into Sunday night.

