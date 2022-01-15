Single digits tonight before we climb above freezing Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The most recent snow reports show the heavier totals to be in far eastern Kansas. Reports of 3-5″ of snow are coming in from Kansas City up to Hiawatha while Topeka has reported between 1-3″ of snow. McLouth reported almost 4.5″ of snowfall this weekend. The snow is over and we are now left with the cold and cloudy weather. Winds will continue to calm down this evening and will change to be form the southwest overnight tonight. We may reach above freezing temperatures Sunday afternoon which would be very helpful in melting a lot of snow.

Tonight: Clearing skies and cold. Lows in the single digits an teens. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

The roads have improved some since this morning, but be on the lookout for slick spots through Sunday night especially on the untreated roadways. Sunday will be doable with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mpg under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be kept slightly warmer in the 20s due to the southwesterly flow.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be better with temperatures in the low to mid 40s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph and sunny skies above. Any leftover snow should melt out by Monday afternoon with exception to the shade-protected areas. We continue to warm up for Tuesday where many spots will break 50º reaching the low to mid 50s in the afternoon under sunny skies once again. South winds will be a tad breezy during the daytime.

A cold front blasts through Tuesday night with gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. The front will keep temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s Wednesday afternoon and we will only reach the low twenties (if that!) on Thursday afternoon. We fall to the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday night with no precipitation showing on the 8-day forecast.

Expect accumulating snowfall tonight into Saturday morning and plan accordingly for travel plans as the roadways will likely be snow covered Saturday morning. Your biggest step is to take it a little slower and to be mindful of other drivers while under these hazardous driving conditions. While the Chiefs game is still expected to be dry Sunday night, depending how much snow falls Saturday will depend on how warm it’ll get. The more snow there is and how cold it gets Saturday night will depend on how warm it gets Sunday. 30s are likely, just a matter of if it’s closer to the low 30s or upper 30s which means prepare for 20s during the game. Winds should be 10 mph or less Sunday into Sunday night.

