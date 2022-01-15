Advertisement

Single digits tonight before we climb above freezing Sunday

Watch for slick spots on the roads through this weekend
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The most recent snow reports show the heavier totals to be in far eastern Kansas. Reports of 3-5″ of snow are coming in from Kansas City up to Hiawatha while Topeka has reported between 1-3″ of snow. McLouth reported almost 4.5″ of snowfall this weekend. The snow is over and we are now left with the cold and cloudy weather. Winds will continue to calm down this evening and will change to be form the southwest overnight tonight. We may reach above freezing temperatures Sunday afternoon which would be very helpful in melting a lot of snow.

Tonight: Clearing skies and cold. Lows in the single digits an teens. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

The roads have improved some since this morning, but be on the lookout for slick spots through Sunday night especially on the untreated roadways. Sunday will be doable with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mpg under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be kept slightly warmer in the 20s due to the southwesterly flow.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be better with temperatures in the low to mid 40s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph and sunny skies above. Any leftover snow should melt out by Monday afternoon with exception to the shade-protected areas. We continue to warm up for Tuesday where many spots will break 50º reaching the low to mid 50s in the afternoon under sunny skies once again. South winds will be a tad breezy during the daytime.

A cold front blasts through Tuesday night with gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. The front will keep temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s Wednesday afternoon and we will only reach the low twenties (if that!) on Thursday afternoon. We fall to the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday night with no precipitation showing on the 8-day forecast.

Above freezing by Sunday
Above freezing by Sunday(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. Expect accumulating snowfall tonight into Saturday morning and plan accordingly for travel plans as the roadways will likely be snow covered Saturday morning. Your biggest step is to take it a little slower and to be mindful of other drivers while under these hazardous driving conditions.
  2. While the Chiefs game is still expected to be dry Sunday night, depending how much snow falls Saturday will depend on how warm it’ll get. The more snow there is and how cold it gets Saturday night will depend on how warm it gets Sunday. 30s are likely, just a matter of if it’s closer to the low 30s or upper 30s which means prepare for 20s during the game. Winds should be 10 mph or less Sunday into Sunday night.
Weather links
Winter Weather Photo Gallery

Submit winter weather photos

KanDrive

Live updates on road conditions and closures on Kansas highways

City of Topeka Snow Treatment Status map

Live updates on which Topeka roads have been treated for snow

How are the roads? Check here

Winter weather can impact driving conditions, so check what’s out there before you hit the road.

K-State loses power as winter weather enters area

The K-State Manhattan campus is without power as winter weather begins to roll through the area.

TPD implements walk-in accident reporting as weather begins in Topeka

As it begins to rain in Topeka, police have implemented walk-in accident reporting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
6th & SW Lincoln
TPD releases name of victim in ongoing homicide investigation
Piles of toxic waste are stacked at the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead, Nebraska.
Nebraska company attempts to unload toxic waste on Kansas farmer
Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1 million was...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

Latest News

Saturday morning forecast: Snow ends by noon, cold and cloudy after
Saturday morning wind chills
Snow continues through mid-morning with gusty winds
More snow is likely through Saturday morning
Icy roads with snow through Saturday morning
Snow will cover northeast Kansas this evening and overnight
Snow will cover northeast Kansas this evening