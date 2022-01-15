Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s change reporting phase overnight due to winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of 4 a.m., The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has implemented Phase III Accident Reporting as the wintry mix continues Saturday morning.

The Topeka Police Department also implemented walk-in accident reporting for the City as it started to rain Friday night with weather projected to worsen throughout the night.

During phase III reporting, they will respond and investigate only those accidents listed below:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person.

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol.

Incidents of hit and run.

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved.

Any hazardous material situation.

When the accident results in major traffic congestion.

And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.

All other accidents will be referred to the front desk (785-251-2200) during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office strongly discourages any non-essential travel.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.