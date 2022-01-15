Advertisement

Road crews are prepped for weekend winter weather

By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road crews are prepped for the weekend winter weather conditions.

Drivers should be cautious, because as the temperature drops, it will turn to ice, then snow overnight.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says in these weather conditions, no vehicle is safe.

With snow expected, the Kansas Department of Transportation crews spent the day getting vehicles ready to hit the highways.

“We spent all day prepping our vehicles, getting everything loaded we’re ready to go. We’re unable to effectively pre-treat because it’s coming in as rain first which washes off or dilutes any solutions we will put out there so consequently it’s kind of a waste of effort,” said David Studebaker with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“They’ll be out on their assigned routes and they’ll be ready to start dropping treatment as soon as it shows any sign of frozen precipitation,” said Studebaker.

In these weather conditions, KDOT says drivers should be aware of the risk of hydroplaning.

“You can lose control of any vehicle, small, large it doesn’t matter, so the big thing is slowing your speed down,” said Studebaker. “This one is going to be a little interesting because its coming in warm first, with the wet, so we’re going to have a lot of slush.”

KDOT also reminds you to give the plows room to operate and give extra space to other vehicles, too, “stopping is not always as good of an option as normal weather,” Studebaker said.

If you must get out, KDOT recommends sticking to the main streets.

“Actually going on back roads is probably possibly more dangerous. They don’t get as much attention, you don’t have the traffic level. The traffic actually helps keep it broken up to a certain degree,” said Studebaker.

Drivers are encouraged to go slow as rain changes to snow.

“It really comes down to taking your time, putting the phones away, don’t be distracted, get where you need to go, and get there safely,” said Studebaker.

The Topeka Police Department implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the city of Topeka around 7pm Friday night.

TPD wants to remind the public that the law requires drivers to have their headlines on when their wipers are in use.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia
FILE
Over $10 million headed back to Kansans who borrowed student loans from Sallie Mae
6th & SW Lincoln
TPD releases name of victim in ongoing homicide investigation
Austin Kody North
One arrested after police surround SE Topeka home

Latest News

Road crews are prepped for the weekend winter weather conditions.
Road crews are prepped for the weekend winter weather conditions
Nursing home generic
Nursing homes worry vaccine mandate will have devastating repercussions on labor shortage
Masks
Doctors warn fans headed to Chiefs game to get boosted, mask up as hospitals see record-breaking COVID trends
Infant death investigation TPD
TPD drops investigation into November baby death, awaits coroner's report in another