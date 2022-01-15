Prairie Band donates more than $6,000 for the Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prairie Band Casino and Resort is lending its support to the Topeka Zoo by giving a check worth more than $6,000 donated from bingo players.

The tribe presented a total $6,657 donation to the Topeka Zoo Friday, Jan. 14, all raised through the Casino’s charity bingo.

The charity bingo has guests who buy bingo packs, have the opportunity to give a portion to charity and once a month, Prairie Band selects a local northeastern organization to receive the proceeds.

Topeka Zoo director, Brendan Wiley, told 13 NEWS the plan is to use the funds made for engagements, which means getting people more interested in protecting wildlife.

“Programs that we developed to specifically engage people into caring more for wildlife,” said Wiley. “So that is our animal feeding programs, our guest interaction programs, some of the seasonal exhibits and displays when you come here. We do special things like giraffe feeding, those connection makers, that is where we want this to go.”

