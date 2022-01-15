One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a shooting on a train, according to Independence police.

The shooting happened late Friday evening.

The body was found when the train stopped at the Amtrak location on Pacific Avenue in Independence.

Life-saving measures were attempted but not successful.

The shooting took place in Lee’s Summit near 3rd and Main, according to police.

Lee’s Summit police say the suspect in the shooting was a passenger on the train and fled in Lee’s Summit after the shooting.

The victim’s name has not been released.

There are two separate scenes, one in Independence and one in Lee’s Summit.

