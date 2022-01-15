Advertisement

One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station

FILE
FILE(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a shooting on a train, according to Independence police.

The shooting happened late Friday evening.

The body was found when the train stopped at the Amtrak location on Pacific Avenue in Independence.

Life-saving measures were attempted but not successful.

The shooting took place in Lee’s Summit near 3rd and Main, according to police.

Lee’s Summit police say the suspect in the shooting was a passenger on the train and fled in Lee’s Summit after the shooting.

The victim’s name has not been released.

There are two separate scenes, one in Independence and one in Lee’s Summit.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
6th & SW Lincoln
TPD releases name of victim in ongoing homicide investigation
Piles of toxic waste are stacked at the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead, Nebraska.
Nebraska company attempts to unload toxic waste on Kansas farmer
Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1 million was...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

Latest News

Derek Bedford
Kansas High Court denies modification of sentence for man convicted of 1996 murder
FILE
Troy Scroggins Award honors individual, organization for work fighting discrimination, prejudice
Anthony Mattivi, a Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, answers questions during...
GOP race for Kansas AG focuses on fighting Biden, not crime
FILE
Kansas morgues facing capacity issues during COVID-19 outbreak