Officials plead with Kansans to drive safely as winter weather impacts road conditions

Shawnee Co. Fire District 4 crews show road conditions as they return from a non-injury vehicle...
Shawnee Co. Fire District 4 crews show road conditions as they return from a non-injury vehicle accident in which they vehicle slid off the road due to the snow on Jan. 15, 2022.(Shawnee Co. Fire District 4)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials took to Facebook on Saturday morning to tell Kansans to stay home if they do not absolutely have to leave the house as blowing snow has left road conditions in a dismal state.

Shawnee County Fire District 4 took to Facebook on Saturday morning, Jan. 15, to plead with Kansans to drive safely as crews returned from a car accident on I-70 near SW Carlson Rd.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the accident. Crews said the car had slid off the road due to icy conditions. They said there is about one lane cleared in which vehicles could go about 55 mph.

However, the Fire District asked residents to stay home unless they absolutely needed to go somewhere. Road crews are working to clear the snow.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Topeka said around 9:40 a.m. that road conditions remain covered in snow and slick in most areas. It said if residents must travel, they should take it slow, wear multiple layers and check road conditions HERE before they leave.

Traffic cams showed I-70 still covered in snow around Sabetha, Topeka, Lawrence and Ottawa.

Earlier Saturday morning, the NWS said road conditions had been worsened overnight by blowing snow.

