Advertisement

North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from a railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022. North Korea on Jan. 15 said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two missiles into the sea in its third weapons launch this month.

The launch came hours after Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement berating the United States for imposing new sanctions over the North’s previous tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia
FILE
Over $10 million headed back to Kansans who borrowed student loans from Sallie Mae
6th & SW Lincoln
Topeka Police investigating suspicious death
Austin Kody North
One arrested after police surround SE Topeka home

Latest News

A teenager is doing okay after falling through thin ice at Lake Shawnee.
Teen falls through thin ice at Lake Shawnee
K-State loses power as winter weather enters area
Topeka Police Dept. File Video
TPD implements walk-in accident reporting as weather begins in Topeka
Prairie Band Casino and Resort is lending its support to the Topeka Zoo by giving a check worth...
Prairie Band donates more than $6,000 for the Topeka Zoo