The non-profit Sole Reason is giving Kansas kids new ‘kicks’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The non-profit company Sole Reason visited and delivered brand new sneakers for Kansas kids Friday, Jan. 14.

They delivered to the Montara Village, the Teen Center on 10th and the Boys and Girls club on Adams St.

They normally do this throughout the year for other schools as well, but Sole Reason’s ‘sole purpose’ is to help give kids a great confidence boost.

According to sole reason, 67% of families served are either at or below the poverty level.

13 NEWS spoke with Founder and CEO of Sole Reason, Jerry Hudgins, to ask what major impact he has seen helping do for kids.

“A lot of these kids in certain instances, this might be the only new thing they get during the course of the year,” said Hudgins. “So, just to get something brand new, a new pair of sneakers means the world to them, because it gives them self-esteem, it gives them self-worth, it gives them validation.”

Sole Reason has given out more than 6,200 pairs of shoes over the past 5 years.

Hundgins also said that if there is anyone out there who needs help from Sole Reason, just go to their website and find the apply button at the top of the page. They will get those new shoes out as soon as they can.

