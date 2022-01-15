Man accused of shooting outside Lawrence’s Outhouse arrested in Topeka

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of a New Year’s shooting outside of the Outhouse near Lawrence was arrested in Topeka on Friday.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 14, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Marshals Service notified deputies it had apprehended Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, of Lawrence, in Topeka.

Rayton was transferred to Douglas Co. deputies to be taken into custody on a warrant for the Jan. 1 shooting outside the Outhouse.

Deputies said Rayton was booked into the Douglas Co. Correctional Facility for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery and will await court proceedings.

Deputies said they had been investigating the shooting which happened in the 1800 block of N 1500 Rd. One man had been shot outside the Outhouse and was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle.

The Lawrence Police Department and Eudora Police Department helped with the investigation.

