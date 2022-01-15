Advertisement

Kansas High Court denies modification of sentence for man convicted of 1996 murder

Derek Bedford
Derek Bedford(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has denied a motion to modify the sentence of a man convicted of a 1996 murder.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 123,753: State of Kansas v. Derek Bedford, it affirmed the Wyandotte Co. District Court’s decision to deny his motion for sentence modification.

Bedford was convicted in 1998 for a 1996 first-degree murder.

The Court said it held that Kansas law did not provide Bedford with an avenue for relief.

The Court also said it denied Bedford’s newly raised claim of an illegal sentence because his argument that the sentencing court failed to comply with the statutory “in writing” requirements in place at the time of his sentencing did not give rise to a claim of an illegal sentence.

