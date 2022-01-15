Advertisement

Kansas Governor urges USDA to increase impact of relief for wildfire victims

FILE - Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass...
FILE - Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass fires fanned by gusting winds scorched swaths of Kansas grassland Monday, forcing the evacuations of several towns and the closure of some roads. (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor of Kansas has urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase the impact of its relief for victims of the December wildfires.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said on Friday, Jan. 15, she asked for additional relief from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for farmers and ranchers affected by December’s wildfires, including the 120,000-acre “Four County” fire in Russell, Ellis, Osborne and Rooks counties.

In her letter, Gov. Kelly thanked Secretary Tom Vilsack for the help that has already been provided through programs administered by the USDA’s Farm Services Agency and its Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Kelly also shared her concern with the benefits and eligibility requirements of programs that would help with the relief work.

“We must continue to look for ways to assist farmers and ranchers recover what was lost so they can put this catastrophe behind them and get back on their feet,” Governor Kelly said. “Eligibility and flexibility in these programs would go a long way for the Kansans who lost their grasslands, feed, livestock, and in some cases, their entire homes.”

Kelly emphasized the need for Vilsack and the USDA to revisit the payment rate of the Livestock Indemnity Program, to better reflect the value and cost to replace cattle killed in fires.

The Kansas Governor also encouraged Secretary Vilsack to look at the Emergency Conservation Program and increase the rate of the cost-share agreement to appropriately reflect the cost to replace fencing.

Lastly, Kelly suggested the Secretary empower the regional and local representatives with direct knowledge of the cost and availability of fencing materials to approve modifications for the program.

To read a full copy of the letter Kelly sent to Vilsack, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
6th & SW Lincoln
TPD releases name of victim in ongoing homicide investigation
Piles of toxic waste are stacked at the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead, Nebraska.
Nebraska company attempts to unload toxic waste on Kansas farmer
Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1 million was...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

Latest News

Geary County Jail
COVID-19 outbreak occurs in the Geary County jail
Fire
4 people hospitalized after fire at Kansas house
Daequan Rayton
Man accused of shooting outside Lawrence’s Outhouse arrested in Topeka
FILE
Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients