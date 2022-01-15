Kansas Governor urges USDA to increase impact of relief for wildfire victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor of Kansas has urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase the impact of its relief for victims of the December wildfires.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said on Friday, Jan. 15, she asked for additional relief from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for farmers and ranchers affected by December’s wildfires, including the 120,000-acre “Four County” fire in Russell, Ellis, Osborne and Rooks counties.

In her letter, Gov. Kelly thanked Secretary Tom Vilsack for the help that has already been provided through programs administered by the USDA’s Farm Services Agency and its Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Kelly also shared her concern with the benefits and eligibility requirements of programs that would help with the relief work.

“We must continue to look for ways to assist farmers and ranchers recover what was lost so they can put this catastrophe behind them and get back on their feet,” Governor Kelly said. “Eligibility and flexibility in these programs would go a long way for the Kansans who lost their grasslands, feed, livestock, and in some cases, their entire homes.”

Kelly emphasized the need for Vilsack and the USDA to revisit the payment rate of the Livestock Indemnity Program, to better reflect the value and cost to replace cattle killed in fires.

The Kansas Governor also encouraged Secretary Vilsack to look at the Emergency Conservation Program and increase the rate of the cost-share agreement to appropriately reflect the cost to replace fencing.

Lastly, Kelly suggested the Secretary empower the regional and local representatives with direct knowledge of the cost and availability of fencing materials to approve modifications for the program.

To read a full copy of the letter Kelly sent to Vilsack, click HERE.

