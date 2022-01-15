Advertisement

Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has disbarred a Salina lawyer after he allegedly “ghosted” his clients.

The Kansas Supreme Court said in Case No. 124,109: In the Matter of James D. Sweet, it disbarred Sweet from the practice of law in the state for violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct.

The Court said Sweet violated the following rules:

  • Competence
  • Scope of Representation
  • Diligence
  • Communication
  • Terminating Representation
  • Expediting Litigation
  • Cooperation
  • Professional Misconduct
  • Cooperation
  • Oral Argument

According to the Court, Sweet allegedly “ghosted” his clients.

In October, the Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in this case. It said Sweet, who was admitted to practice law in 1994, was hired to represent individuals and businesses and in three separate cases, he failed to communicate with the client.

The Court said the disbarment was effective on the date the opinion was filed, Friday, Jan. 14.

