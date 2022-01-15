Advertisement

K-State loses power as winter weather enters area

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The K-State Manhattan campus is without power as winter weather begins to roll through the area.

The Kansas State University Alert System notified residents in Manhattan the campus is currently without power due to weather-related issues.

Weather in the area is projected to worsen.

K-State asked residents to avoid the area as staff works to fix the issue.

The Evergy outage map did not show active outages in the Manhattan area as of 7:12 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 14.

