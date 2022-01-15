Advertisement

Former Chiefs player found dead in Leavenworth prison

Seattle Seahawks Junior Siavii on the field before the NFL football game against the Kansas...
Seattle Seahawks Junior Siavii on the field before the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)((AP Photo/Elaine Thompson))
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Kansas City Chiefs player died Thursday at the federal prison in Leavenworth.

Junior Siavii, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Siavii was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead by the staff there.

Officials say no staff or inmates were in danger at any time during the situation. Siavii was in prison after being indicted on firearms charges.

He played for the Chiefs for two seasons, being released in 2006.

