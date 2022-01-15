Body found outside a home near 1400 block of SW 6th early Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police confirms an individual was found dead outside a home in the 1400 block of SW 6th Street Saturday morning.

TPD says at around 12:30 a.m., American Medical Response was called to a home in the 1400 block on a medical call where a body was found outside the home. AMR pronounced the individual dead on scene.

The individual has not been identified.

TPD and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to help in the investigation.

The incident is under investigation.

