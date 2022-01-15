Advertisement

4 people hospitalized after fire at Kansas house

Fire
Fire(Winterville Community Fire Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday when their house caught fire in Olathe, Kansas, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to the fire at about 8:15 a.m. found “significant fire conditions,” the Kansas City Star reported.

Three adults and one teenager who were inside the home were hospitalized in stable condition, said Capt. Mike Hall, a spokesman for the Olathe Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available, although Hall said the home has “significant damage.”

