Wrong-way, head-on crash reported early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka

A two-vehicle crash early Friday has shut down westbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka.
A two-vehicle crash early Friday has shut down westbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash early Friday has shut down westbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. on I-70 near the US-75 interchange.

Initial reports indicate the collision was a head-on, wrong-way crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately availalb.e

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes availablle.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

