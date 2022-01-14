Wrong-way, head-on crash reported early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash early Friday has shut down westbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka.
The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. on I-70 near the US-75 interchange.
Initial reports indicate the collision was a head-on, wrong-way crash.
Additional details weren’t immediately availalb.e
Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes availablle.
