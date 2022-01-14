Advertisement

Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1 million was...
Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1 million was sold in the Kansas Lottery’s Northeast region.(Kansas Lottery)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in northeast Kansas became a millionaire this week.

Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that the winning ticket was sold in the Kansas Lottery’sNortheast region, which encompasses Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, and Morris counties. It also included the northern half of Lyon County.

Kansas Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball to win $1 million.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday Powerball drawing were 12 –21 –22 –30– 33 Powerball 24.

Kansas Lottery officials said Wednesday’s winner becomes the second millionaire for the Kansas Lottery in 2022, as the grand prize-winning number in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle was announced this past week. You can read more and see the winning numbers here.

Kansas Lottery officials also noted that appointments are being taken for in-person claims.

People wishing to claim a prize of $600 or more in person may visit claims.appointment@kslottery.net.

For more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia
Austin Kody North
One arrested after police surround SE Topeka home
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE
Over $10 million headed back to Kansans who borrowed student loans from Sallie Mae

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash early Friday has shut down westbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka.
Wrong-way, head-on crash reported early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka
A Colorado woman has died following a rollover crash Thursday night in Cheyenne County in...
Colorado woman dies after rollover crash in northwest Kansas
A 54-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Decatur...
Man killed Thursday night in single-vehicle, rollover crash in northwest Kansas
Dr. Edwin Petrik
After 5 decades fighting war on cancer, Topeka doctor calls it a career