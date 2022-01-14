Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in northeast Kansas became a millionaire this week.

Kansas Lottery officials announced Thursday that the winning ticket was sold in the Kansas Lottery’sNortheast region, which encompasses Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, and Morris counties. It also included the northern half of Lyon County.

Kansas Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball to win $1 million.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday Powerball drawing were 12 –21 –22 –30– 33 Powerball 24.

Kansas Lottery officials said Wednesday’s winner becomes the second millionaire for the Kansas Lottery in 2022, as the grand prize-winning number in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle was announced this past week. You can read more and see the winning numbers here.

Kansas Lottery officials also noted that appointments are being taken for in-person claims.

People wishing to claim a prize of $600 or more in person may visit claims.appointment@kslottery.net.

For more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.

