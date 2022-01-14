Washburn Rural Middle School Good Kids are an army of backup custodians on campus

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- At their Middle School of 1,000 students and 70 staff members, Washburn Rural has gotten down to just 3 custodians. They have lost many due to injuries, Covid, and low pay. That’s where this week’s Good Kids stepped in without being asked, to start helping during “homeroom” at the end of day. They have been sweeping, picking up trash in the halls, removing all trash cans from Teacher classrooms and putting them into the halls for easy access for our beloved and exhausted custodians. The kids have been wiping down lockers! (Of course they are all gloved up when they do).

They are students who are, at the ripe old age of 13 and 14, members of the Make a Difference Club here at WRMS. Jessa Cooper, Lauren Lebruska, Evi Pearson, Emily Gray, Amir Jones and Haily Roberts are the students featured in our news report this second week of the New Year, for all they’re doing in keeping the campus clean.

They are continually asking, “what more can we do to help?”

Head Custodian Lisa Dall told us, “These students have gone above and beyond to be a help to me and my crew. What they have done has made our days so much easier. I am beyond thankful for their care and support. They are just amazing, what incredible role models for other students!”

We agree! And salute the Make a Difference Club at Washburn Rural Middle School.

