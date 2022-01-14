Two Shawnee Co. coaches inducted into KS Assoc. of Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two long-time Shawnee Co. coaches became hall of famers Thursday night.

Retired Silver Lake High School baseball coach Alan Cunningham and former Seaman High School baseball coach - now athletics director - Steve Bushnell were part of the inaugural class of the Kansas Assoc. of Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. The group was officially inducted with a ceremony Thursday during the KABC coaching clinic in Topeka.

Cunningham led the Eagles for more than 30 years, earning six state titles along the way. He retired in 2020.

In his 21 years at the helm of the Vikings’ ship, Bushnell’s teams won nine 5A State Championship rings in 18 State appearances. He, too, left coaching in 2020 to take an administrative role.

Other members of the KABC 2022 Hall of Fame class are:

Les Davis, Sedan/Greely

Jim Deckinger, Wichita SE/BIshop Carroll

Dennis Hurla, Bishop Ward

Rich Krol, Nickerson

Rich Kuzydym, Shawnee Mission NW

Frank Leo, Hays

Bill McDonald, Shawnee Mission South/Blue Valley West

Don Perkins, Olathe South

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.