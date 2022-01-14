TPD drops investigation into November baby death, awaits coroner’s report in another

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has an update on a pair of baby deaths that occurred in November 2021.

The first was on Nov. 8 on Mulberry St. in Topeka. TPD tells 13 News that this death is not being investigated anymore.

The second death was on Nov. 9 in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Street. TPD advised 13 News that the department is awaiting a coroner’s report on that death.

