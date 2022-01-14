Advertisement

TPD drops investigation into November baby death, awaits coroner’s report in another

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Jon Janes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has an update on a pair of baby deaths that occurred in November 2021.

The first was on Nov. 8 on Mulberry St. in Topeka. TPD tells 13 News that this death is not being investigated anymore.

The second death was on Nov. 9 in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Street. TPD advised 13 News that the department is awaiting a coroner’s report on that death.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia
FILE
Over $10 million headed back to Kansans who borrowed student loans from Sallie Mae
Austin Kody North
One arrested after police surround SE Topeka home
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

The non-profit company Sole Reason visited and delivered brand new sneakers for Kansas kids...
The non-profit Sole Reason is giving Kansas kids new ‘kicks’
The non-profit company Sole Reason visited and delivered brand new sneakers for Kansas kids...
Sole Reason donated new shoes to Topeka area kids
FILE - Residents of a nursing home
Nursing homes worry vaccine mandate will have devastating repercussions on labor shortage
13 News at Six