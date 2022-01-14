Advertisement

Topeka Police investigating suspicious death

6th & SW Lincoln
6th & SW Lincoln(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a suspicious death just outside of Downtown Topeka.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, police were called to a home at 608 of SW Lincoln.

As of 11:30 a.m., crime scene tape was seen around the house.

Officials have not said how the person may have died or released any other information about the incident.

13 NEWS has learned that AMR did arrive to the scene, but was no longer there as our crews arrived.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a...
Woman takes her own life during Wed. night traffic stop outside Emporia
Authorities have shut down westbound I-70 near the US-75 interchange in west Topeka following a...
Wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down I-70 in west Topeka
Austin Kody North
One arrested after police surround SE Topeka home
FILE
Over $10 million headed back to Kansans who borrowed student loans from Sallie Mae
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Piles of toxic waste are stacked at the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead, Nebraska.
Nebraska company attempts to unload toxic waste on Kansas farmer
(File)
More Kansas school districts close, warn parents to be ready
Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) holds an axe for reporters after announcing her plan to "Axe the Food...
Kansas House introduces bill to cut food sales tax