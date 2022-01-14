Topeka Police investigating suspicious death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a suspicious death just outside of Downtown Topeka.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, police were called to a home at 608 of SW Lincoln.

As of 11:30 a.m., crime scene tape was seen around the house.

Officials have not said how the person may have died or released any other information about the incident.

13 NEWS has learned that AMR did arrive to the scene, but was no longer there as our crews arrived.

This is a developing story.

