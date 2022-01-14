Advertisement

Topeka Metro explains proposed service cuts at public meeting

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro held a public meeting Thursday night to explain their planned service cuts.

The proposal comes down to reducing their service from peak hours to hourly rounds on each of their routes.

The agency are rolling back services to adjust to a driver shortage they credit to an ongoing attrition and pandemic-related absences. They say they are down to just 35 full-time operators, rather than the 40-50 they averaged before.

“We’re trying to right-size the number of hours to the number of operators we currently have,” Andy Fry, Topeka Metro Planning Director, said. “We’re trying to provide some relief and maintain the workforce we have, rather than push and push.”

The reduction will be voted on January 20, with any changes expected to come in the weeks after. Topeka Metro will hold another meeting at 4 p.m. next Tuesday at the Quincy Street Station.

