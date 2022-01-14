Topeka to feature new scuba school, indoor aquatic center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new indoor scuba school and aquatic center is headed to east Topeka.

Flying Fish Divers, the newest scuba education and equipment provider, says it has acquired land in east Topeka, near SE 29th and Croco, for a future indoor aquatic training center. The indoor pool and training facility will serve as its new headquarters and offer scuba training, swim and dive equipment sales, year-round swim lessons for all ages, water aerobics, birthday parties, private events and more.

Flying Fish said plans for aquatic physical therapy and services for underserved and differently-abled populations are also on the horizon.

Plans to build the 8,000 sq ft. indoor facility in Topeka have been a vision of the company since before it opened its temporary location at 4032 SW Huntoon St. in December 2021.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring a one-of-a-kind opportunity for swim and scuba training to Topeka as well as expand our mission of health, education and adventure through water to our community,” said Tracy Jepson, co-owner. “Our vision has moved quickly and our passion to serve and invest in the community is the driving force.”

Flying Fish told 13 NEWS it hopes to break ground this summer and to be open to the public by this time in 2024.

Flying Fish Divers is a midwest scuba dive operation that provides training, equipment and travel opportunities to divers across NE Kansas. It said its concierge dive shop provides personalized service to those looking for fun and educational adventures all over the world. It is also committed to environmental sustainability and has eliminated unnecessary paper and plastic waste and educates customers and communities to reduce the impact on the environment and oceans.

