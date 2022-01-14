Snow and ice tonight with incoming winter weather system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northeast Kansas in anticipation of this evening’s winter weather potential. Most areas will likely see between 1-2″ of snowfall with local amounts possibly reaching 3″. A band of heavier snow totals is possible from Lawrence to Seneca where 2-4″ of snowfall could occur by Saturday morning.

Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the low 50s. Light rain develops in the afternoon. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Rain gradually transitions to all snow after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the low 20s and teens. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Snow ends before noon. Highs in the low 20s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Breezy winds may reduce visibility in the morning.

Rain looks to move into Northeast Kansas Friday afternoon. It would be a light rain and no freezing is expected until Friday night. Once the cold air begins to be pulled in from the north Friday evening, snow begins to takeover the rain. In between the rain and snow may lie a small band of freezing drizzle that could produce just a glaze of ice before switching over completely to snow on Saturday morning. The latest snowfall amounts show that Central Kansas will see an inch or less, 1-3″ of snowfall from Manhattan to Topeka between Marysville and Emporia (Burlington too) and 2-4″ of snowfall east of a line from Lawrence to Seneca.

With the snow comes some very cold air with high temperatures Saturday topping out in the low 20s for the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the single digits Saturday and maybe near 0º. Air temperatures fall to the single digits Sunday morning with wind chills not far below. Sunday afternoon temperatures are expected t stay cooler with the snow cover with highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. That should aid in some melting, but not much.

Martin Luther King Day is this coming Monday and right now things are looking fairly normal with highs in the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies and southwest winds. We warm to 50º on Tuesday before taking another dive on Wednesday.

Expect accumulating snowfall tonight into Saturday morning and plan accordingly for travel plans as the roadways will likely be snow covered Saturday morning. Your biggest step is to take it a little slower and to be mindful of other drivers while under these hazardous driving conditions. While the Chiefs game is still expected to be dry Sunday night, depending how much snow falls Saturday will depend on how warm it’ll get. The more snow there is and how cold it gets Saturday night will depend on how warm it gets Sunday. 30s are likely, just a matter of if it’s closer to the low 30s or upper 30s which means prepare for 20s during the game. Winds should be 10 mph or less Sunday into Sunday night.

